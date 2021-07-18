Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $367,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,543,692. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.