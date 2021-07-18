Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp Purchases 1,875,000 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 1,875,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazydays by 320.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,746,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.