Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.00% of Globis Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,414,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,587,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,955,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,211,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAQ opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

