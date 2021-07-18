Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 300,000 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $263,000.

NGCAU stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

