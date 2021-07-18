Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.32% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

5:01 Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

