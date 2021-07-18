Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $2.09 Million Stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,471 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

