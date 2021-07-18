Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $108,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $551,000.

NASDAQ:BYTSU opened at $10.03 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

