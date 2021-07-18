Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.