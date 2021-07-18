Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 176,818 Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Health Assurance Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

