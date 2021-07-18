Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 334,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

