Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RADI. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,474,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $22,485,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

