Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Short Interest Up 44.0% in June

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.