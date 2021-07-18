Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $137,690.00.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRAP. Maxim Group began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

