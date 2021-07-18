Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407,692 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.91% of Rambus worth $41,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.59 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.