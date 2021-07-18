Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RPD. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.30.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

