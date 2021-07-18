Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.38.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.63. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

