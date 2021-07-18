RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RBGP opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £127.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76. RBG has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.95 ($2.21).

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

