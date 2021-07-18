RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of RBGP opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £127.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76. RBG has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.95 ($2.21).
RBG Company Profile
