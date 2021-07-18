RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.