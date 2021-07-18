RealTract Trading Up 177.8% Over Last 7 Days (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 90% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RealTract has traded 177.8% higher against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $2,518.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealTract Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

