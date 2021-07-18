Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $361,863.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00102774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00146695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,291.85 or 0.99950476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.