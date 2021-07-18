Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post sales of $95.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.76 million. Regional Management posted sales of $89.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $392.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.81 million to $395.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $442.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,213. The company has a market cap of $520.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

