Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,686.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 247,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,810,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,407,000 after buying an additional 177,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.01 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

