Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $340.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

