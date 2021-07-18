Relx’s (RELX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Relx by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

