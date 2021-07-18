Relx’s (RLXXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RLXXF stock remained flat at $$28.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,146. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

