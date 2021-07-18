Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of REMYY opened at $21.49 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

