Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,090 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.55% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $32,337.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at $343,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.43 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 16.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

