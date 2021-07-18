Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 824,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $260.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.50. Tuniu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

