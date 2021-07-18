Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

PATK stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.