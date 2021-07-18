Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 451,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

