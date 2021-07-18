Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 597,687 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $69,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 236,399 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.