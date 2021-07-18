renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $373.26 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 4% against the dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $32,083.21 or 1.00007939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $373.26 million and $9.50 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00816772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,634 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

