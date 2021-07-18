Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in June

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RNWF remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,449,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,556,476. Renewal Fuels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Renewal Fuels Company Profile
