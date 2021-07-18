Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in June

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RNWF remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,449,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,556,476. Renewal Fuels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Renewal Fuels Company Profile

Renewal Fuels, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets biodiesel processing equipment and accessories in the United States. The company offers FuelMeister line of biodiesel processors, which allow users to make biodiesel from waste vegetable oil for personal use. It is involved in growing cellulosic feedstock for the biofuels industry.

