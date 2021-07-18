Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Rent-A-Center worth $46,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.