ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $253.81

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $253.81 and last traded at $253.22, with a volume of 3130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,525 shares of company stock worth $8,740,354. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of ResMed by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

