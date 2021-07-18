Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $11.85. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

The stock has a market cap of $908.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, SVP Jacques P. Vachon sold 15,377 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $244,648.07. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 139,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

