Reviewing CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 225.58%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 176.01%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 11.91 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -3.00 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -5.45

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -307.53% -62.05% -41.62% Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15%

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China. It also provides CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL); BI-1206 that is in Phase I/II trial in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda for solid tumors, and in a Phase 1/2a trial in combination with MabThera (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL; and CB-5339, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as solid tumors and lymphomas. In addition, the company offers CID-103 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; Thiotepa, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for various allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants; Octreotide long acting injectable formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumors; ZEVALIN to treat patients with NHL; and MARQIBO for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative ALL. It has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; and Cleave Therapeutics, Inc. The company also has distribution agreements with China Resources Guokang Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

