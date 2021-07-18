RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $8.69 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.11.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

