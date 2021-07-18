RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

