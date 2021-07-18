RH (NYSE:RH) is FORA Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 1,576.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 1.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $661.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $659.25. RH has a 52-week low of $277.00 and a 52-week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

