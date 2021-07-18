RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RH (NYSE:RH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $661.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1-year low of $277.00 and a 1-year high of $733.05.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.