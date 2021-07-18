Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $54.44 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,739 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.