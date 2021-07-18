Richard Bloxam Sells 1,500 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00.

DIN opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

