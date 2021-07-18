Richard Bloxam Sells 1,500 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00.
DIN opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $100.70.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
