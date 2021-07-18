Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,491,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 1,078,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RTMVF stock remained flat at $$8.73 during midday trading on Friday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

