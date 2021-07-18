Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RTMVY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTMVY. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

