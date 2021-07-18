Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMNI. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,842 shares of company stock worth $347,657. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rimini Street by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rimini Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

