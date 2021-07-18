Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,100 by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,931 ($77.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,080.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

