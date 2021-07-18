Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,476 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $82,080.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $70,680.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

RFM stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $24.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $5,075,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter.

