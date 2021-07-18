Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.64.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.73.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.