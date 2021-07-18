Ronald S. Gill Sells 2,075 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00.

Shares of EVOP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 127,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

